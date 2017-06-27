Forward spread of 'Black Fire' east of Ramona stopped, 46 acres burned
A fire that charred 46 open acres near the Mesa Grande Reservation northeast of Ramona was about 60 percent contained Monday. Fire crews worked throughout the night to get a handle on the so-called Black Fire, which had been burning in the vicinity of Black Canyon and Mesa Grande roads since early Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
