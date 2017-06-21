Former Sex Pistol Paul Cook's The Pro...

Former Sex Pistol Paul Cook's The Professionals to Play Rebellion Festival this August

Iconic punk festival Rebellion are proud to be able to confirm sets by not one, but two former Sex Pistols members at this year's event at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool, August 3rd to the 6th. After the Sex Pistols disbanded in chaos, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook formed The Professionals in 1979 and released the excellent 'I Didn't See It Coming' album in 1981, but had fallen apart by 1982 after a car accident on their American tour.

