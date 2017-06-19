Former Manager Noel E. Monk Uncovers ...

Former Manager Noel E. Monk Uncovers the Truth Behind All Those Van Halen Rumors

In the new book Runnin' With the Devil , Noel E. Monk chronicles his years as Van Halen 's manager from 1979 to 1985, after serving as their road manager in 1978. Those seven years were the Southern California party band's most decadent and notoriously period, when they traversed the globe with the Party 'til You Die and Hide your Sheep tours.

