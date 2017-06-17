Five guardsmen faint from the heat du...

Five guardsmen faint from the heat during Trooping the Colour

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

At Horse Guards Parade, the soldiers wear full uniform, including the famed bearskin hat as they stand and march for hours. Punk band The Sex Pistols took an image of a collapsed guardsman for their cover of the 2002 re-release of 'Never Mind the Bollocks' The Army said: 'We can confirm that during the Queen's birthday parade today a small number of soldiers fainted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Fri ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,098

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC