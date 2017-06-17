Five guardsmen faint from the heat during Trooping the Colour

At Horse Guards Parade, the soldiers wear full uniform, including the famed bearskin hat as they stand and march for hours. Punk band The Sex Pistols took an image of a collapsed guardsman for their cover of the 2002 re-release of 'Never Mind the Bollocks' The Army said: 'We can confirm that during the Queen's birthday parade today a small number of soldiers fainted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.