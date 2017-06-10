Fans react to early morning raucous s...

Fans react to early morning raucous set from Slaves at Glastonbury11:50 am - Jun 25, 2017

17 hrs ago

Slaves kicked off the final day at Glastonbury 2017 with a promptly starting set on The Other Stage at 11am. Fans who went a little too hard on Saturday night had the cobwebs blown from their skulls as Slaves launched into a heavy, unrelenting setlist as they're known to do.

Chicago, IL

