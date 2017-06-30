Famed Punk Artist Winston Smith Unvei...

Famed Punk Artist Winston Smith Unveils 'Calexit' Comic-Con Cover

Smith, who created album covers for the Dead Kennedys and Green Day, is lending his talents to the first issue of Black Mask Studio's upcoming political thriller. That's the premise behind Black Mask Studios' Calexit , a new comic book series written by Matteo Pizzolo with art by Amancay Nahuelpan.

