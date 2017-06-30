Famed Punk Artist Winston Smith Unveils 'Calexit' Comic-Con Cover
Smith, who created album covers for the Dead Kennedys and Green Day, is lending his talents to the first issue of Black Mask Studio's upcoming political thriller. That's the premise behind Black Mask Studios' Calexit , a new comic book series written by Matteo Pizzolo with art by Amancay Nahuelpan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Jun 28
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC