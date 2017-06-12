Elvis Costello playing 'Imperial Bedroom' on tour (Chicago...

Elvis Costello playing 'Imperial Bedr...

Elvis Costello is currently on his spring leg of his Imperial Bedroom & Other Chambers tour where he's framing selections from 1982's Imperial Bedroom album with "the songs that led in and out of that velvet-trimmed playhouse." The tour hits NYC on Thursday at Central Park SummerStage and you can still get tickets .

Chicago, IL

