Dropkick Murphys release Until The Next Time video
Watch new video for Dropkick Murphys track Until The Next Time - taken from their latest album 11 Short Stories Of Pain and Glory The original version features on the US outfit's ninth studio album 11 Short Stories Of Pain And Glory which came out in January this year via Born & Bred, with the new video showcasing a Tony Hoffer mix of the song. Gregory Nolan, tour videographer and director of the video, says: "There are two kinds of shots I love with the Dropkicks - hijinks between band members and moments of connection between the band and fans.
