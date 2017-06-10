Diverse Bands Brave Phoenix Heat for 2017 Warped Tour
There are so many bands that play Warped Tour every year that it's hard to pick and choose which sets are the best to catch. Plus, it's impossible to make any sort of advance game plan, since the set times aren't announced until the doors have opened and change on a day-to-day basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC