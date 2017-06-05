Def Leppard's wonderfully dated hair metal causes Hysteria at Rogers Place

Lead singer of the English rock band Def Leppard Joe Elliott in concert at Rogers Place in Edmonton, June 2, 2017. Not just because of the fact that they've held to almost the same lineup for 40 years, or that they stood by drummer Rick Allen after the accident that took his left arm in 1984, but also because they've diligently kept with the wonderfully dated but commercially successful pop-metal synthesis they distilled in the mid '80s.

