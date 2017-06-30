Declare Independence: American Punk 3...

Declare Independence: American Punk 3 on the Indie Rock Hit Parade

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Lace up those kickers and get ready to get rowdy as the Indie Rock Hit Parade presents AMERICAN PUNK 3 : A July 4th special! Listen at 11pm ET on XPN for a full two-hour salute to American Punks of all generations. We'll hear new releases from Austin's A Giant Dog , Providence's Downtown Boys and Philly's own Sheer Mag , alongside classic cuts from Descendents , the Misfits and Sleater-Kinney ! Preview some of the new cuts below On last week's IRHP, we commemorated the release of Can: The Singles with a special tribute to the iconic experimental band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we... Jun 28 Rick Santpornum 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jun 16 ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,028 • Total comments across all topics: 282,145,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC