Declare Independence: American Punk 3 on the Indie Rock Hit Parade

Lace up those kickers and get ready to get rowdy as the Indie Rock Hit Parade presents AMERICAN PUNK 3 : A July 4th special! Listen at 11pm ET on XPN for a full two-hour salute to American Punks of all generations. We'll hear new releases from Austin's A Giant Dog , Providence's Downtown Boys and Philly's own Sheer Mag , alongside classic cuts from Descendents , the Misfits and Sleater-Kinney ! Preview some of the new cuts below On last week's IRHP, we commemorated the release of Can: The Singles with a special tribute to the iconic experimental band.

