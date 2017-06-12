David Bowie plaque to be unveiled outside Royal Star Arcade, Maidstone
The blue plaque will be erected outside the Royal Star Arcade, formerly the Royal Star Hotel Ballroom where the group regularly performed, by BBC Radio Kent. Bob Solly, one of the band's founding members, and Topper Headon, former drummer with The Clash, will unveil it to mark BBC Music Day.
