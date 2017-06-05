Daniel Romano pays tribute to Ramones with 'The Pride of Queens' video

Daniel Romano 's new album Modern Pressure is out now on New West Records/You've Changed , and he has now made a video for the song "The Pride of Queens." Presumably he's talking about Queens, NY, given the little "gabba gabba hey!" and Ramonesy riffs that he throws in the song, and the fact that the video's star is dressed like Joey Ramone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.