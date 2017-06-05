Daniel Romano pays tribute to Ramones...

Daniel Romano pays tribute to Ramones with 'The Pride of Queens' video

Read more: Brooklynvegan

Daniel Romano 's new album Modern Pressure is out now on New West Records/You've Changed , and he has now made a video for the song "The Pride of Queens." Presumably he's talking about Queens, NY, given the little "gabba gabba hey!" and Ramonesy riffs that he throws in the song, and the fact that the video's star is dressed like Joey Ramone.

Chicago, IL

