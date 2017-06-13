Check out the new video by Green Day, then go see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act in Oakland.
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performs in a small-venue show at the UC Theatre in Berkeley, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act which formed in the East Bay has released the video for "Revolution Radio."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Earth Whisperer
|266
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC