Calling all rebel girls, Riot Grrrls,...

Calling all rebel girls, Riot Grrrls, and punk feministas

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Galway Advertiser

GALWAY RIOT grrrls, feminists, punk music aficionados, and everyone in between, is invited to the Galway Feminist Collective's fundraising screening of The Punk Singer - a powerful documentary on musician and Third Wave Feminist icon Kathleen Hanna. The Punk Singer , made in 2013 and directed by Sini Anderson, charts the personal and artistic life of Kathleen Hanna; her importance within the US punk scene; her leading of the bands Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, and The Julie Ruin; her battle against Lyme disease; and how she has been an inspiration to at least two generation s of young feminists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Mon Earth Whisperer 266
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,733,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC