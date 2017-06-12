Calling all rebel girls, Riot Grrrls, and punk feministas

GALWAY RIOT grrrls, feminists, punk music aficionados, and everyone in between, is invited to the Galway Feminist Collective's fundraising screening of The Punk Singer - a powerful documentary on musician and Third Wave Feminist icon Kathleen Hanna. The Punk Singer , made in 2013 and directed by Sini Anderson, charts the personal and artistic life of Kathleen Hanna; her importance within the US punk scene; her leading of the bands Bikini Kill, Le Tigre, and The Julie Ruin; her battle against Lyme disease; and how she has been an inspiration to at least two generation s of young feminists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Galway Advertiser.