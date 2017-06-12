Buzzcocks played Webster Hall w/ So So Glos and Stuyedeyed before...

Buzzcocks played Webster Hall w/ So S...

While in town for Punk Rock Bowling, iconic UK punks Buzzcocks played NYC's Webster Hall on Friday night. The band just reissued their earliest material from when Howard Devoto was still in the band, and they played five songs off that Time's Up compilation, including "Breakdown," "Boredom," and "Love Battery."

