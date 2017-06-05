Burger Beach Bash returning to Coney Island
The Burger Beach Bash is returning to Coney Island with a new location but same party rock n' roll attitude. The 2017 edition, which is co-presented by Modern Sky, happens July 22 at Coney Art Walls and the initial lineup includes California punk legends The Zeros , as well as Nobunny, Habibi, Sunflower Bean , Chinese post-punk band Re-TROS, Daddy Long Legs, Surfbort, Mattiel, Brian Hill & The Noh Starrs , plus DJ sets from Jonathan Toubin and Burger domos Sean Bohrman and Lee Rickard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Wed
|the secret year
|265
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC