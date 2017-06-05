Burger Beach Bash returning to Coney ...

Burger Beach Bash returning to Coney Island

The Burger Beach Bash is returning to Coney Island with a new location but same party rock n' roll attitude. The 2017 edition, which is co-presented by Modern Sky, happens July 22 at Coney Art Walls and the initial lineup includes California punk legends The Zeros , as well as Nobunny, Habibi, Sunflower Bean , Chinese post-punk band Re-TROS, Daddy Long Legs, Surfbort, Mattiel, Brian Hill & The Noh Starrs , plus DJ sets from Jonathan Toubin and Burger domos Sean Bohrman and Lee Rickard.

