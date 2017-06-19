Bogus Order Zen Brakes Vol.2 Album Re...

Bogus Order Zen Brakes Vol.2 Album Review

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: ContactMusic.com

Bogus Order would probably need quite a lot by way of introduction, were they not in fact Coldcut, who should need none. Well OK then, just a bit: production duo Matt Black and Jonathan Moore began DJ'ing before your dad was out of short trousers and were pioneers of sampling before he was pinching stuff from the tuck shop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jun 16 ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC