Blink-182's Tom Delonge Is Making A Movie, Here's What We Know

As the co-founder, co-lead vocalist, and guitarist for Blink-182, Tom DeLonge has already proven quite adept in the world of music, as the punk rockers sold over 50 million albums across the world before they split in 2015. But while Tom DeLonge is still involved in Angels & Airwaves , he's now looking to broaden his creative horizons by directing his very own feature film, entitled Strange Times , from a script that he has co-written.

