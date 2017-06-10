Bash & Pop reissuing their debut with 18 bonus tracks
Tommy Stinson 's post-Replacements band Bash & Pop returned this year with Anything Could Happen , the loooong-awaited followup to their 1993 debut Friday Night Is Killing Me . On September 8, Friday Night Is Killing Me will receive an expanded reissue via Omnivore Recordings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC