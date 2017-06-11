Band scraps music video shoot at Tsaw...

Band scraps music video shoot at Tsawwassen water park after transgender crew told not to use cha...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

A California-based singer has cancelled plans to shoot a music video at a Tsawwassen waterpark because of a lack of access to bathrooms and change rooms for transgender people. House singer Chelsko was looking to recreate scenes from punk rock band Blink-182's "First Date" music video which was shot at the same location under its old name, Splashdown Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 5 hr Earth Whisperer 266
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,711,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC