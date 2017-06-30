Arcade Fire releases new single/video...

Arcade Fire releases new single/video for "Signs of Life"

Arcade Fire has released a new single off their Everything Now LP, a brand-new video for "Signs of Life". The new cuts from the soon-to-be-out album feels like an amazing 70's level funk/disco album with modern flourishes of production and a strong Joe Strummer / Clash - like vibe that Win Butler has really personified in the past few years.

