All-Female Punk Rock Band Tricounty T...

All-Female Punk Rock Band Tricounty Terror to Release Latest Offering Via Underground

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

TRICOUNTY TERROR, the all-female Punk hellions of Texas, are set to release their self-titled major independent debut via EMP UNDERGROUND/EMP LABEL GROUP October 6th. TRICOUNTY TERROR are five sexy, savage, whiskey shootin' ladies from Texas, who are steeped in the fast, heavy, loud roar and punch of Southern-Inspired Punk Rock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Wed Earth Whisperer 267
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,299 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC