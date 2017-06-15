All-Female Punk Rock Band Tricounty Terror to Release Latest Offering Via Underground

TRICOUNTY TERROR, the all-female Punk hellions of Texas, are set to release their self-titled major independent debut via EMP UNDERGROUND/EMP LABEL GROUP October 6th. TRICOUNTY TERROR are five sexy, savage, whiskey shootin' ladies from Texas, who are steeped in the fast, heavy, loud roar and punch of Southern-Inspired Punk Rock.

