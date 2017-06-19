Adele surprises brave Grenfell Tower firefighters with cake

The star, 29, visited firefighters for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" and joined them in a minute's silence at a fire station in Chelsea Singer Adele surprised firefighters when she turned up to thank them for tackling the Grenfell Tower blaze by banging on the window and offering cake. The star, 29, visited firefighters for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" and joined them in a minute's silence at a fire station in Chelsea.

