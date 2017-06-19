Adele surprises brave Grenfell Tower firefighters with cake
The star, 29, visited firefighters for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" and joined them in a minute's silence at a fire station in Chelsea Singer Adele surprised firefighters when she turned up to thank them for tackling the Grenfell Tower blaze by banging on the window and offering cake. The star, 29, visited firefighters for "a cup of tea and a cuddle" and joined them in a minute's silence at a fire station in Chelsea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcLichfield.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC