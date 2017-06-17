A first look inside The Queen Theater...

A first look inside The Queen Theater, now operated by Live Nation

The Queen Theater will begin its new life as a Live Nation venue next month when the doors reopen after a few months of downtime. Formerly the home of World Cafe Live at the Queen, the historic Wilmington, DE space changed hands with a symbolic "changing of the guard" event earlier this week attended by local government officials and Philly Mardi Gras band The Wild Bohemians , giving members of the press a sneak peek at the newly decorated walls.

Chicago, IL

