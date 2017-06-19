40 years on "Two Sevens Clash" still captures militant zeitgeist of punk, reggae
It was 40 years ago today that The Clash, Sex Pistols and other like-minded fellow travelers fueled the punk revolution in the U.K. and the Ramones, Patti Smith and others did the same here. Less celebrated, perhaps, is the fact that Jamaican roots reggae was in its heyday at the same time, a fact that did not go unnoticed or unappreciated by punks on both sides of the Atlantic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OnMilwaukee.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC