10 Classic Hair Metal Songs for People Who Don't Know Shit About Hair Metal
Despite the commercial success of the music that has been called hair metal, sleaze rock, glam metal, and any combination of those words, with the likes of Guns N' Roses, Mtley Cre, Van Halen, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more having international smash hits and stadium tours, the genre has never really received the respect that it deserves. Fans of heavier metal, including the thrash that came out of the Bay Area in the mid-1980s, referred to the hair crowd as posers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 1
|Buckass naked
|258
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC