X: 40 Years of American Music and Punk Abandon
When punk burst through the nylon sheen of West Coast pop culture in the moribund mid-1970s, it flowed in multiple directions, from the turbocharged, thorny, brash masculinity of Black Flag and the contagious, chaotic philosophical musings of the Germs to the keen, incisive sociopolitical observations of the Avengers and Dils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC