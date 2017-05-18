When punk icons The Clash rocked out ...

When punk icons The Clash rocked out in Newcastle - 40 years ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

When The Clash played at Newcastle University's students' union bar on May 20, 1977 - it was the city's first major punk gig And their range of musical styles - ska, rockabilly and dub, as well as punk - would separate them from their contemporaries. But before that, one gig that might have happened at Newcastle City Hall , but sadly never did, had been due to take place on December 5, 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 14 Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 281,142,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC