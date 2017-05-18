When punk icons The Clash rocked out in Newcastle - 40 years ago

When The Clash played at Newcastle University's students' union bar on May 20, 1977 - it was the city's first major punk gig And their range of musical styles - ska, rockabilly and dub, as well as punk - would separate them from their contemporaries. But before that, one gig that might have happened at Newcastle City Hall , but sadly never did, had been due to take place on December 5, 1976.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.