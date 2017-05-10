What's going on Thursday?
Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles @ Hammerstein Ballroom Mastodon remain one of sludge metal's biggest crossover bands in the world, and this year's Emperor of Sand continues their trek into more accessible music. They're on tour right now with two great openers: tongue-in-cheek rockers Eagles of Death Metal and post rockers Russian Circles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC