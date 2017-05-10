What's going on Thursday?

Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Russian Circles @ Hammerstein Ballroom Mastodon remain one of sludge metal's biggest crossover bands in the world, and this year's Emperor of Sand continues their trek into more accessible music. They're on tour right now with two great openers: tongue-in-cheek rockers Eagles of Death Metal and post rockers Russian Circles.

