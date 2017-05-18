What's going on Saturday?

Brooklyn Flea Record Fair @ Smorgasburg Attention crate diggers and music heads: It's the semi-annual Brooklyn Flea Record Fair, offering up 50 stands from independent labels, record stores and vintage vendors. Among the labels you can visit and buy stuff from include the Secretly Group , Merge, Matador, Rough Trade, XL, K7, Mexican Summer, Kanine, Mom+Pop Music, Ninja Tune, Captured Tracks, Ba Da Bing!, Dull Tools, and lots more.

