Watch the trailer for Green Day-produced punk doc a oeTurn It Arounda

Watch the trailer for Green Day-produced punk doc "Turn It Around"

The trailer for the Green Day -executive produced documentary Turn It Around : The Story of East Bay Punk is out, and you can watch it now via Billboard.com . As its title suggests, Turn It Around explores the influential San Francisco area punk scene.

Chicago, IL

