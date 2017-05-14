Watch Sheer Mag cover "Clampdown" by ...

Watch Sheer Mag cover "Clampdown" by The Clash with DA candidate Larry Krasner

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Last night, Philly's Sheer Mag kicked off their headlining spring tour at the First Unitarian Church, and with the primary elections just a few days away, they were joined onstage by Larry Krasner, candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney. Krasner and the band covered "Clampdown" from The Clash's London Calling, and you can watch video of it below, care of Philly photographer Scott Troyan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Sun Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC