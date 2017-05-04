Watch Panic! At The Discoa s Brendon Urie star in new Fall Out Boy teaser video9:15 pm - May 5, 2017
The short clip, uploaded to the band's Instagram, is soundtracked by new single 'Young And Menace' , and features the purple llama suits of that track's accompanying video. After pouring some cereal, the video reveals Brendon Urie to be the one under the furry mask.
