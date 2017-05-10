VIDEO / DVD: STLJN Saturday Video Sho...

VIDEO / DVD: STLJN Saturday Video Showcase: The Soul Rebels' Brass Band Revolution

This week, StLJN's video spotlight shines on the Soul Rebels, who are coming to St. Louis to perform on Thursday, May 25 at the Old Rock House. Described by Village Voice as "the missing link between Public Enemy and Louis Armstrong," the group was founded in the early 90s in New Orleans by percussionists Lumar LeBlanc and Derrick Moss, who then were both part of the more traditionally minded Olympia Brass Band.

