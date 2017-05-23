Vancouver's Zolas announced as the headliners for the 2017 edition of Khatsahlano Street Party
As with past editions of what's become one of the city's most massively popular events, the supporting lineup features a mixture local veterans and highly-touted newcomers. Top-billed acts include fast-rising garage-pop trio the Courtneys , punk pioneers D.O.A., indie chanteuse Louise Burns, and postgrunge mixologists War Baby.
