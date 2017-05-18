Travis Barker 'healthier' than before...

Travis Barker 'healthier' than before plane crash

9 hrs ago

The 41-year-old musician was involved in the terrifying ordeal which killed four people almost a decade ago, and although the experience left him with critical injuries - including severe burns to more than 65 percent of his body - he says he's defied his doctors by improving his health drastically. He said: "The doctors said, 'You're probably going to be on most of these drugs for the rest of your life because you went through such a horrific experience, and you're dealing with bipolar disorder.

Chicago, IL

