Third Lawsuit Filed Against Flamingly...

Third Lawsuit Filed Against Flamingly-Bad Fyre Festival

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: JD Journal

Summary: The organizers of the Fyre Festival have been sued for a third time in the span of a week. On April 29, 2017, a gaggle of rich kids on a private island in the Bahamas had one of the worst experiences of their lives-FEMA tents as housing, cheese sandwiches for sustenance, and no Blink 182 music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 44 min FartGas 245
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC