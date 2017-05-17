The Ultimate Guide to Aaron Franklin'...

The Ultimate Guide to Aaron Franklin's Hot Luck Festival

It's here: Aaron Franklin 's first-ever food and music party with tailgating vibes, Hot Luck Festival , kicks off tonight with a stellar chef lineup and killer concerts. Since it's an inaugural event, Eater thought it would be useful to offer a guide to everything you need to know, from tips to a breakdown of the events and concert suggestions.

