The Skids celebrate 40 years of 'getting up there and doing it' with show at Manchester Ritz
RICHARD Jobson recalls writing the words for The Skids' mighty pop anthem, The Saints are Coming, in Dunfermline Library during his school dinner hour. Revived a decade ago by U2 and Green Day as a chart-topping Hurricane Katrina benefit single - Jobson was invited to the Abbey Road studios to see the song re-worked by Bono, The Edge and Green Day leader Billie Joe Armstrong.
