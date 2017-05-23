The Skids celebrate 40 years of 'gett...

The Skids celebrate 40 years of 'getting up there and doing it' with show at Manchester Ritz

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Lancashire Telegraph

RICHARD Jobson recalls writing the words for The Skids' mighty pop anthem, The Saints are Coming, in Dunfermline Library during his school dinner hour. Revived a decade ago by U2 and Green Day as a chart-topping Hurricane Katrina benefit single - Jobson was invited to the Abbey Road studios to see the song re-worked by Bono, The Edge and Green Day leader Billie Joe Armstrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Tue Earth Whisperer 250
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,270,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC