The Record Breaking Band Who Took On Spotify Celebrate 20 Years Of Making Music

Record breaking band The Pocket Gods, who took on Spotify and are featured in current Guinness Book Of Records, celebrate 20 years of indie pop with a new album - The Jesus and Mary Chain and a new single - Perfect Blue. The first single from their forthcoming album 'The Jesus and Mary Chain', 'The Perfect Blue' is a punk pop summer anthem - think The Ramones meets Teenage Fanclub! The album celebrates The Pocket Gods' 20th anniversary of making indie pop records.

