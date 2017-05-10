The Record Breaking Band Who Took On Spotify Celebrate 20 Years Of Making Music
Record breaking band The Pocket Gods, who took on Spotify and are featured in current Guinness Book Of Records, celebrate 20 years of indie pop with a new album - The Jesus and Mary Chain and a new single - Perfect Blue. The first single from their forthcoming album 'The Jesus and Mary Chain', 'The Perfect Blue' is a punk pop summer anthem - think The Ramones meets Teenage Fanclub! The album celebrates The Pocket Gods' 20th anniversary of making indie pop records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Great Reporter.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Earth Whisperer
|249
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC