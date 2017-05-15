The Offspring's singer-guitarist had ...

The Offspring's singer-guitarist had put his molecular biology studies on hold for nearly 20 years.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: POZ

In 1994, punk band The Offspring released its third album, Smash , which became the best-selling indie record ever. Despite a grueling schedule of touring and recording since then, the group's singer-guitarist Bryan "Dexter" Holland has been chipping away at a PhD.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Sun Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar '17 West Coast Alert 1
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,235 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC