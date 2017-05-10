The Movielife played BK Bazaar
Long Island melodic hardcore greats The Movielife have been reunited for a bit now, and this September they'll release their first album in 14 years on Rise Records. Ahead of its release, the band played a few intimate shows last week, including one in Brooklyn at BK Bazaar on Friday and a Long Island show at Amityville Music Hall on Sunday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|May 6
|Earth Whisperer
|248
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|May 3
|Ashton
|52
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr 25
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr 22
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|1
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC