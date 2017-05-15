The Lillingtons releasing 'Project 313' EP, their first new music in 11 years
The Lillingtons were among the wave of '90s pop punk bands paying strong tribute to the Ramones and they've been playing some rare reunion shows for a few years now. Their next is at this year's The Fest .
