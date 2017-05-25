The Improbables' new album Object To ...

The Improbables' new album Object To Be Destroyed will probably destroy PhilaMOCA on Friday

15 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Philly garage rockers The Improbables play their first show in over a year on Friday as part of the closing night of the Suitable for Framing art exhibition at PhilaMOCA. They'll be joined by a Jason Killinger solo set and I Think Like Midnight , which features members of both the Wishniaks and Dead Milkmen.

Chicago, IL

