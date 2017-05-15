The Hates' Christian Kidd Faces the F...

The Hates' Christian Kidd Faces the Fight of His Life

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time in Houston punk-rock circles can recall one constant over the years - the iconic mohawked, scooter-riding, smiling face of the Hates front man, Christian Kidd , whose sweet demeanor and friendly candor has made him a favorite of many music fans in H-Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) 21 hr jo mama 293
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 14 Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC