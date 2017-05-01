The Filth and the Fury: A Sex Pistols Film

Director Julian Temple's rockumentary toasts the godfathers of punk, the Sex Pistols, with an array of Pistols hits; interviews with controversial manager Malcolm McLaren and front man Johnny Rotten; and a look at Sid Vicious's tragic life. Chronically cranky and famously out of control, the band recorded only one album and imploded after 26 months.

