The Definitive Documentary on East Ba...

The Definitive Documentary on East Bay Punk is Coming

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KQED

When I think of the new documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk , I think about a teenager named Jimmy Mahoney, who last year was called up on stage by Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day for a dream opportunity: to play guitar with his favorite band in front of thousands of people. The band routinely does this for a lucky fan every night on tour, but on this night at the Oracle Arena, after Caleb's guest turn, Billie Joe unexpectedly gave Mahoney his guitar, covered in stickers from early-'90s East Bay punk bands like Monsula, Econochrist and Spitboy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) 11 hr jo mama 293
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) May 14 Earth Whisperer 249
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) May 3 Ashton 52
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr 25 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr 22 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,002 • Total comments across all topics: 281,072,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC