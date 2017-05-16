The Definitive Documentary on East Bay Punk is Coming
When I think of the new documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk , I think about a teenager named Jimmy Mahoney, who last year was called up on stage by Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day for a dream opportunity: to play guitar with his favorite band in front of thousands of people. The band routinely does this for a lucky fan every night on tour, but on this night at the Oracle Arena, after Caleb's guest turn, Billie Joe unexpectedly gave Mahoney his guitar, covered in stickers from early-'90s East Bay punk bands like Monsula, Econochrist and Spitboy.
