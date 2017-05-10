The Damned Reschedule Their Tour Afte...

The Damned Reschedule Their Tour After Injury [News]

Punk legends The Damned have announced the rescheduled dates of their 40th anniversary tour, which they were forced to delay after Captain Sensible broke a rib falling off the stage during their concert in Toronto last week. Punk legends The Damned have announced the rescheduled dates of their 40th anniversary tour, which they were forced to delay after Captain Sensible broke a rib falling off the stage during their concert in Toronto last week.

