The Damned are back on tour with recovering Captain Sensible on a...

Having taken a spill that landed him offstage with a broken rib, Captain Sensible needed some recovery time, causing The Damned to postpone a few dates on their North American tour, including their Brooklyn show. Captain was back at the helm, though, for their Asbury Park show on May 6 where he played from a special "throne" as you can see in the picture above.

